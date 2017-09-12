Large-scale military drills begin in Southern Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The servicemen of the 49th Field Army began command-staff exercises under the the commander of the Southern Military District (South Ossetian Military District), Alexander Dvornikov’s leadership in the Krasnodar Territory.

The head of the press service of the South-Eastern Military District, Vadim Astafiev, said that about 700 servicemen and more than 200 pieces of military equipment are placed in operational readiness. They marched a total length of over 700 km "to the marshaling area," he noted, according to Vestnik Kavkaza

News.Az

