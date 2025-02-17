Lassa fever outbreak claims 13 lives in Nigeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 13 people have died from a Lassa fever outbreak in Edo state, southern Nigeria, according to local authorities.

The state government confirmed 83 cases out of 378 suspected infections since Dec. 30, 2024, said State Director of Public Health Stephenson Ojeifo.

"Seven patients are currently receiving treatment, while others have been discharged," Ojeifo added.

He attributed the high mortality rate to delayed hospital visits, urging communities to seek medical help "if a fever persists beyond 72 hours."

Lassa fever spreads through food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or feces. It is transmitted when humans contact rat saliva, urine or excrement.

In 2024, Nigeria reported 214 deaths from Lassa fever, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.

News.Az