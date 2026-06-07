What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and AMC+ this June

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Streaming services are refreshing their libraries this June with highly anticipated spin-offs, romantic dramas, and the return of fan favorites.

To help you sort through your watchlist, here are some of the most promising new titles landing on your favorite platforms this month, News.Az reports, citing The NY Times.

New to Amazon Prime Video

Every Year After (Season 1)

Starts streaming: June 10

Based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After, this romantic melodrama follows Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) as she returns to the lakeside resort town of her teenage years. Invited back for the funeral of a woman who was like a second mother to her (played by Elisha Cuthbert), Percy is forced to confront Sam (Matt Cornett)—her childhood best friend turned first love. A past betrayal has kept them apart for years, and the series masterfully unravels what went wrong by jumping between their tense present-day reunion and the sweet, sun-drenched flashbacks of their youth.

Also arriving on Prime Video:

The Legend of Vox Machina (Season 4) – June 3

New to AMC+

The Vampire Lestat (Season 1)

Starts streaming: June 7

Serving as the direct sequel to AMC’s acclaimed Interview With the Vampire, this series shifts its focus to the decadent and destructive Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Adapting the second book in Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles, the show follows Lestat into the present day, where he has reinvented himself as a literal rock star. While the previous series was told through the eyes of Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat is now the one setting the record straight on his scandalous past. Eric Bogosian also returns as journalist Daniel Molloy, who is now putting together a documentary about the immortal musician. Expect the same violent, lusty, and unapologetically over-the-top energy that made the first series a hit.

News.Az