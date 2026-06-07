Israel is becoming America’s 51st state

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An opinion article argues that Israel has become increasingly dependent on the United States under President Donald Trump, describing the relationship as one in which Washington exercises growing influence over key Israeli decisions.

The article contends that while Israel retains some room for independent action, it has repeatedly adjusted its policies in response to pressure from the Trump administration, News.Az reports, citing The Nation.

Examples highlighted include Israel’s response to the killing of Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, as well as its military actions involving Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the author, President Trump’s support for Israel has given him greater leverage over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the broader direction of Israeli policy than previous US presidents possessed.

The article further argues that this dynamic has altered the nature of US-Israel relations and may influence how future American administrations engage with Israel.

News.Az