Ukraine urges IAEA action after Russian strike on nuclear facility

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Ukraine has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take immediate action following an overnight Russian drone strike on a nuclear waste storage facility. The attack targeted the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility located within the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Smyhal confirmed that a drone struck one of the facility's buildings, sparking a fire. While emergency crews successfully extinguished the flames, the structure suffered partial damage. Smyhal condemned the strike on social media, calling it an "unprecedented threat to nuclear and radiation safety" and a blatant violation of international law, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also addressed the incident, accusing Russia of deliberately targeting critical nuclear infrastructure. He reassured the public that background radiation levels remain normal for the time being, but warned that Moscow's actions are becoming increasingly reckless.

The strike on the Chernobyl site was part of a broader wave of aerial assaults. According to Zelenskyy, Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure across 13 Ukrainian regions over the week, deploying a massive barrage of:

88 missiles

More than 3,250 attack drones

Around 1,800 guided aerial bombs

The IAEA responded quickly to the escalating situation. Director General Rafael Grossi called the incident "deeply concerning" and reiterated that attacks on nuclear sites are completely unacceptable.

An IAEA team stationed at the Chernobyl site is scheduled to inspect the damaged facility immediately to independently assess the impact of the strike. Russian officials have not yet commented on the allegations.

News.Az