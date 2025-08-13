Latest XRP price news sparks top crypto presales to surge as next crypto to explode

XRP faces market confidence after stagnation, with XRP price news even suggesting Ripple could hit $30. If that happens, we could see a bull run across the cryptocurrency world. When one well-established project finds stability, it makes new investors feel comfortable investing in smaller projects with solid foundations and use-case potential.

But which presale will be the next crypto to explode thanks to this XRP pump?

Let’s see.

XRP price news: Can ripple reach $30?

The latest news from CoinTelegraph claims Ripple can reach $30 by mid-2026, fueling hopes for all Ripple investors. However, to even come closer to $30, Ripple should first hit $10. That is a difficult path, considering that three things must happen:

The approval of XRP spot ETFs could draw substantial institutional investments into the altcoin’s ecosystem.

The universal adoption of Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service. If institutions and banks start using this, Ripple would become a bridge asset, reshaping financial markets.

Positive price momentum. Ripple’s RSI is bullish, and moves above $4 or $5 could put $10 on the table as a long-term target.

But there’s even better news. Ripple won’t be the only project to surge if these things happen. Here are all coins set to surge after the XRP news.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)

Feature: A Bitcoin Layer 2 project that brings fast and cheap transactions to the ecosystem, and access to Bitcoin DeFi. All investors can stake their coins for 120% APY.

Investors bullish on Ripple’s utility could feel confident backing $HYPER because it is a similar ‘core upgrade’ story. And while Ripple enhances global payment systems, Bitcoin Hyper upgrades Bitcoin’s capabilities.

Investors bet on this early-stage crypto investment, claiming it is the next 10x Bitcoin alternative.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI)

Feature: Satirical, high-energy gym bro offering 355% APY, access to gaming challenges, and gamified activities.

Ripple’s settlement with the SEC proved that the market rewards loyalty and strong narratives, despite regulatory concerns. And who has a more loyal community than meme coins? That’s why Maxi Doge, one of the latest meme coin releases, could be the next crypto to explode. This one could bring 1000x gains to early investors.

Maxi Doge presale has already surpassed $770,000. Hurry and invest in $MAXI before the upcoming price increase.

TOKEN6900 ($T6900)

Features: A meme coin that is proud of its lack of utility. TOKEN6900 doesn’t provide utility, roadmap, or any features and is not ashamed to admit that fact. There are no tricks with $T6900, only APY of 34%.

XRP's impact on crypto presales could create a demand for meme coins. During bullish markets, meme coins are among the projects with the highest returns. And Token6900 could capitalize on these investor moves.

All investors who missed massive gains from Ripple or any other early-stage crypto investments look for whatever’s trending on social media. And TOKEN6900 is built for that moment.

Snorter ($SNORT)

Features: Among the best presale tokens gaining momentum thanks to its top-notch Telegram trading features. Snorter has the lowest trading fees, fastest execution times, and APY of 144%.

Snorter uses the renewed trust in utility cryptos to its advantage. As these projects get more attention amid the positive XRP price news, Snorter stands out as the next crypto to explode, with a projected 11.5x increase in 2025.

Utility-backed meme coins get extra attention in bullish markets because investors think: ‘If I’m going to chase hype, might as well get some utility too.’ So,act now before the upcoming price increase.

Best Wallet ($BEST)

Features: Crypto wallet providing access to over 50 blockchains, governance rights, exclusive access to the newest crypto launches, APY of 92%, and reduced transaction fees.

During every bull run, investors need safe and affordable wallets, and there is no better player in that field than Best Wallet. As the next crypto to explode, Best Wallet could become the best crypto wallet project of 2025.

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE)

Features: The Mine-To-Earn feature lets investors build their virtual meme coin mining rig. Investors earn bonuses in meme coins, airdrops, and APY of 16,806%.

PEPENODE benefits from the bullish sentiment that started after the XRP price news. The bright news makes people more willing to invest in community-driven projects that rely on network effects. As a Web3 powerhouse, PEPENODE could benefit from an engaged retail audience, the same audience that XRP’s headlines are waking up.

Act now and buy $PEPENODE before the upcoming price increase.

SUBBD ($SUBBD)

Features: An AI-powered content creation platform that makes content creation easier. Offers 20% APY during presale.

Ripple's success suggests investing in innovative coins is the way to go. SUBBD rides that innovation wave, just like Ripple did, setting the stage for long-term success. Since Ripple proved that utility has lasting power, investors will be more open to funding Web3 infrastructure projects early.

SUBBD is one of the best options, especially if you’re looking for the next 1000x crypto.

New crypto coins 2025 gaining momentum amid the positive XRP price news

As XRP price news suggests stabilization and achieves regulatory clarity, early-stage crypto investments are positioned to benefit. Needless to say, this is an ideal time to invest in the next crypto to explode.

Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, TOKEN6900, Snorter, Best Wallet, PEPENODE, and SUBBD can yield massive profits. So, start by allocating a portion of your budget for these projects. Buy them on presale and enjoy the profit during these exciting times on the crypto market.

