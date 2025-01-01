News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Defi
Tag:
Defi
Solana’s forecast looks strong, yet Ozak AI prediction could outpace it by 100x
20 Nov 2025-11:07
Ethereum price predictions: Could ETH soar past $75K by 2030 as Layer-2 and DeFi expansion accelerate?
01 Oct 2025-13:03
Cardano price pulls back after nearing $1 again - frustrated ADA holders are moving to this new rival
28 Sep 2025-08:30
Ethereum’s DeFi yields near 5%, Sui climbs 7%, while BullZilla’s best crypto presale to buy today surges past $580K
23 Sep 2025-15:15
Ethereum price prediction: Remittix tipped as best crypto to buy now
21 Sep 2025-03:30
XRP price prediction 2025 reveals where it could land as the best altcoins challenge its position
12 Sep 2025-15:00
Solana price gains momentum as HYPE expands DeFi reach - BullZilla’s stage 2 surge makes it the best crypto presale of 2025
10 Sep 2025-01:45
Solana price stays near $200 as analysts expect Remittix to rise from $0.10 to $4 in September
09 Sep 2025-10:30
ETH price prediction: Ethereum bulls eye $6,500 this quarter but Remittix could rise over 7,000%
08 Sep 2025-21:30
Solana price will skyrocket in 2026, but this new altcoin at $0.10 could hit $10 next year
08 Sep 2025-16:30
Latest News
US probes Waymo incident after self-driving car hits child
Wizz Air plans ad hoc transatlantic flights
China hands 73 lifetime football bans over match-fixing
Gold hits new record above $5,500 on Fed decision
SAP shares head for biggest daily fall since 2020
Elliott considers tender offer for Toyota Industries
Tokyo stocks edge up as weak yen lifts exporters
Celtics' Tatum undecided on season return after achilles injury
Nvidia CEO says China finalizing H200 chip license
CAF bans Senegal coach Thiaw after chaotic AFCON final
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31