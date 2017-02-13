Latvia eyes to extend ZUBR route to Azerbaijan: FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvia is interested in extending the ZUBR container train route through Ukraine to Azerbaijan and then to China, said Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics in a briefing after negotiations with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku Feb. 13.

Rinkevics believes that this issue will be under further scrutiny, Trend reports.

ZUBR is a joint container train project of railway administrations of Latvia, Belarus, Ukraine and Estonia. It was launched in 2009.

In turn Mammadyarov said Azerbaijan considers ZUBR as an interesting project that politically unites the three seas – Black Sea, Caspian Sea and Baltic Sea.

This in itself means the rapprochement of three different regions, he noted, adding Azerbaijan won’t content itself with the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. The corridor is planned to transport 6 million tons of cargo per year at the initial stage and 15-20 million tons of cargo in the future.

News.Az

