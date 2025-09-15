Laura Dahlmeier’s body to be recovered after fatal climbing accident in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new development has emerged in the tragic case of German biathlon Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier, who died in a climbing accident in Pakistan earlier this summer. Local guides have now confirmed that a recovery mission for her body is underway, despite her previously expressed wish to remain on the mountain.

According to Pakistani mountain guide Kaleem Shani of the expedition company Shipton Tours, a rescue team has already set out. Dahlmeier, 31, was fatally injured on July 28 while descending Laila Peak in the Karakoram range, after being struck by falling rocks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Initially, her family and management had stated that her body would remain on the mountain, citing her explicit wishes. “It was Laura Dahlmeier’s written and expressed will that no one should risk their life to recover her in such a situation. She wanted her body to remain on the mountain, and her relatives agreed,” her management said at the time.

Alpinist Thomas Huber, part of the original rescue team, also confirmed that decision: “As experienced mountaineers, we agreed she should stay. It was her wish.”

Now, however, the situation appears to have changed. Official statements from Dahlmeier’s family or management are still pending, and it remains unclear whether her body will be brought down from the mountain in the coming days.

The decision has sparked debate — balancing respect for Dahlmeier’s last will with the desire to bring her home.

