Lavrov, American political scientist discuss Russia-US relations
- 04 Mar 2017 05:56
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- World
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with prominent American political scientist and President of the Center for the National Interest, Dimitri Simes, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.
"During the conversation, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations between Russia and the United States along with pressing international and regional issues," the ministry said, according to TASS.
News.Az