Yandex metrika counter

Lavrov, American political scientist discuss Russia-US relations

  • World
  • Share
Lavrov, American political scientist discuss Russia-US relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with prominent American political scientist and President of the Center for the National Interest, Dimitri Simes, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the conversation, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations between Russia and the United States along with pressing international and regional issues," the ministry said, according to TASS.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      