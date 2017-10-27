Lavrov: Azerbaijani investors actively participate in construction of new factories in Astrakhan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Iranian investors actively participate in construction of factories in Lotos economic zone in Astrakhan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the meeting of the Council of Heads of Subjects of the Russian Federation under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the dialogue of Russian regions with Caspian states is based on trade and commercial links: “The regions carry out purposeful works for creation of favorable investment environment by using special economic zones and all opportunities of concessions introduced in these zones”.



The foreign minister noted that Iranian side also implements rural projects in Lotos economic zone.

