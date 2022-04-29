Lavrov called the deadline for the end of the special operation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The special military operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine will be completed upon achieving its goals, said Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti

Answering the question of a journalist from the Al Arabiya TV channel whether the operation will be completed by May 9, Lavrov noted that it is necessary to achieve and realize the goals of the special operation.

Lavrov also reminded the West that any weapons and any supply of weapons to the territory of Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target for Russian strikes. After all, these weapons are used by the Ukrainian regime, which is waging war against its own population, the head of the Russian diplomatic department emphasized.

APA





News.Az