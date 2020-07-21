Yandex metrika counter

Lavrov discusses border situation with Azerbaijani and Armenian ambassadors

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the current tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border with the two countries’ ambassadors, Polad Bulbul ogly of Azerbaijan and Vardan Toganyan of Armenia, during a working breakfast on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

"The diplomats discussed issues of security in the South Caucasus, ways to stabilize the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, prospects for invigoration of efforts towards Nagorno-Karabakh settlement under the OSCE Minsk Group mediation," the ministry said.

