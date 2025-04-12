Lavrov: NATO's biggest enemy is NATO itself

+ ↺ − 16 px

"NATO's biggest enemy is NATO itself," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a speech at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, News.Az reports.

According to him, the efforts of the Euro-Atlantic community are focused on preparing for a new war, with Germany, France, and the UK taking the lead. He noted that structures created to ensure security in the Euro-Atlantic region have now disbanded.

Lavrov further mentioned that Moscow and Washington are discussing joint project proposals from the U.S., and Russia has not rejected them. "There is always potential for progress between Russia and the U.S., and normal relations can be established. Russia and the U.S. are discussing bilateral relations, starting with the normalization of diplomatic missions, and Moscow is also considering the possibilities of joint projects with Washington," Lavrov said.

He also added that there have been no direct or indirect contacts between Russia and Ukraine during the Antalya Forum.

Discussing the resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Lavrov emphasized that Russia is not concerned with territorial issues but rather the problems of the people living there.

News.Az