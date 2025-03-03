Sergei Lavrov was sanctioned by the EU following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022

Lavrov commends Trump’s handling of Ukraine after Oval Office clash with Zelensky.

Speaking on Saturday (1 March), Lavrov also brushed off talks of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine without Moscow’s approval, News.Az informs via Independent.

Lavrov described European proposals to keep peacekeeping troops in Ukraine as “impudent,” adding that it would be impossible without Russia’s consent. He said: “Firstly, no one asks us, and Trump understands everything. He said that it is too early to say when there will be a settlement, you can discuss this issue, but the consent of the parties will be needed. He behaves correctly.”

News.Az