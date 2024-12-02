+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia rejected Western claims that a ceasefire would improve the situation in Ukraine, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stating that such an action would not lead to lasting peace, News.az reports citing TASS .

"We are growing more and more concerned about what we are hearing from the West lately. The West - Brussels, London, Paris, Washington are starting to float the idea of a ceasefire as a means to give a respite to Ukraine and hence grant themselves a possibility to flood Ukraine with advanced long-range weapons again. Of course, this is not a path to peace," he said at a meeting with his visiting Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, as follows from a video posted on the latter’s Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist)."It looks like Western leaders are doing [Vladimir] Zelensky’s bidding, giving in to all of his whims," Lavrov said. "Their position has been: not a word about Ukraine without Ukraine. But that they have been discussing Russia under the ‘Zelensky formula’ without Russia for more than two years doesn't seem to bother anyone," he added.According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow is ready for an honest discussion. "We are ready for honest talks, as President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin said. Although he suggested that Zelensky’s sponsors first talk him into revoking his decree banning any talks with the Putin government. As for us, we are ready for talks if they take into account the legitimate interests of all parties," he stressed.

News.Az