Lavrov slams EU over China, India ties with Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday criticized EU leaders for questioning China and India’s contacts with Moscow, calling their comments “rude” and “ill-mannered.” He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo.





Lavrov warned Europe not to interfere in Russia-US talks on Ukraine, emphasizing that Moscow’s position on a settlement is consistent and based on agreements reached during the Russia-US summit in Alaska in August. He added that the “global majority” supports efforts between Russia and the US to resolve the conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Russian minister also said President Vladimir Putin is ready to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron, provided discussions are conducted politely. Lavrov stressed the importance of re-engaging with Europe to avoid negotiations happening solely between Russia and other parties.

During his visit to Cairo for the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, Lavrov held bilateral talks with several African counterparts. He and Abdelatty discussed strengthening direct flights, building sustainable food and fuel supply chains, and regional security issues in Sudan and Libya.

Egypt highlighted ongoing cooperation with Russia on projects such as the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and the Suez Canal industrial zone. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to supporting international efforts toward a political resolution in Ukraine.

News.Az