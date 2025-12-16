Top Russian, Iranian diplomats to discuss security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Russia and Iran are reaching a new level, with the countries’ foreign ministers scheduled to discuss security matters in Moscow, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said on Tuesday.

Jalali noted, “The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement has been signed and has entered into force, so relations between Iran and Russia are now entering a new phase of development,” News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He added that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit will largely focus on bilateral issues, while also covering regional and international matters of significance. “In our region, our two countries are linked by a number of issues, including the Caucasus agenda, Central Asia, Afghanistan, regional security, and the Caspian Sea,” Jalali said.

The ambassador emphasized that successful implementation of the agreement requires ongoing dialogue. “For this purpose, and to further develop dialogue between our countries, the minister is visiting Moscow,” he added.

Jalali also highlighted cooperation at the United Nations as another area needing regular discussion. “This also requires us to meet more often and discuss key issues on the international agenda,” he said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi plan to hold detailed talks in Moscow on pressing international issues, including Iran’s nuclear program, as well as regional matters of mutual interest.

News.Az