Layer Brett tipped as the best crypto to buy now by mainstream media over PEPE & Shiba Inu

Layer Brett tipped as the best crypto to buy now by mainstream media over PEPE & Shiba Inu

+ ↺ − 16 px

The debate over the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as meme coin mania collides with fresh innovation.

While tokens like PEPE and Shiba Inu still dominate cultural chatter, mainstream outlets are increasingly highlighting Layer Brett (LBRETT) as the smarter choice for traders seeking serious upside.

With viral traction, real-world utility, and a presale already attracting millions, LBRETT is fast becoming the name that stands apart from fading meme giants.

Why Layer Brett is the best crypto to buy now

Mainstream coverage has catapulted Layer Brett into the conversation of top utility tokens to buy now, and it’s not hard to see why. The presale has already raised over $3 million, pushing token prices up more than 37%, and investor demand shows no signs of slowing.

LBRETT is not just riding meme hype—it’s fusing cultural virality with Ethereum Layer 2 utility, ensuring cheap, fast transactions within a secure network. What makes the project particularly bullish is its design for longevity.

A capped supply of just 10B tokens eliminates inflationary risk, while an innovative staking model with around 900% APYs encourages long-term holding rather than pump-and-dump speculation. Add to that an aggressive marketing push and a $1M giveaway campaign, and you have the viral firepower necessary to sustain presale momentum well into its exchange debut.

Unlike PEPE or SHIB, which rely mostly on nostalgia and community memes, LBRETT has a structured utility that plugs directly into Ethereum’s broader DeFi ecosystem. This positions it as more than a passing trend but a coin built to last.

For speculators seeking both explosive growth and sustainable mechanics, Layer Brett stands as the best crypto to buy now, ahead of PEPE and Shiba Inu.

PEPE has lost its flame

PEPE launched with a bang, quickly rising to meme stardom as traders rushed to capture its early hype. At its peak, the token hit an ATH of $0.000028, delivering eye-popping returns to lucky early investors. Sadly, PEPE appears to have lost its luster and has been tricking for months, crashing to trade under $0.000001 —a brutal 65% drop from ATH.

The token’s appeal has always been cultural, not technical, and PEPE lacks fundamentals or utility to sustain long-term growth as its community-driven buzz stalls. While some analysts forecast potential for short-term pumps, PEPE Coin’s lack of a clear roadmap suggests its days as a leading meme star are behind it.

Compared to LBRETT, which marries meme virality with real-world use cases, PEPE’s dull trajectory feels like yesterday’s headline.

Shiba Inu crumbles to stagnation

Shiba Inu became a household name during the 2021 bull run. At its height, SHIB hit $0.000088, turning a few dollars into life-changing wealth. But today, SHIB languishes around the $0.000012 zone, down nearly 85% from its ATH.

Despite launching Shibarium and expanding into metaverse and DeFi initiatives, the SHIB price has failed to respond in a meaningful way. Analysts project a slow recovery at best as SHIB grapples with inflated supply and diminishing meme dominance.

That’s why attention is drifting toward LBRETT, a project designed to capture meme energy without inheriting SHIB’s weaknesses.

Conclusion

While PEPE and SHIB carved out meme culture legacies, they are now struggling to reclaim past glory. The market is shifting, and Layer Brett is emerging as the best crypto to buy now—backed by a thriving presale, capped supply, staking mechanics, and Ethereum Layer 2 integration.

For traders who missed SHIB and PEPE early runs, LBRETT represents a new chance at the intersection of hype and utility. Act now and secure your ticket to the moon at the current $0.0055 presale floor!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

News.Az