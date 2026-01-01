PlayStation Plus January 2026 games revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus game lineup for January 2026, featuring Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper.

According to PlayStation.Blog, these three titles will be available to all PlayStation Plus members from January 6 until February 2, News.Az reports, citing IGN.

Members are also reminded that they have until January 5 to claim December’s games, which include Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality: Echo of Ada, and Neon White.

2022's Need for Speed Unbound leads the pack on PS5 and will give racers a chance to try out the latest entry in the beloved franchise. Unbound has separate single and multiplayer campaigns and encourages players to "race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge."

In our Need for Speed Unbound review, we said it "hasn’t strayed very far from the fundamentals of 2019’s Heat, but its bold new animated style impresses."

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is up next on PS4 and PS5, and it's a gorgeous remake of the 2010 title that first appeared on Nintendo Wii. In this 3D platformer, players become Mickey Mouse and venture to the Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. And yes, you do get to encounter Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, who was Walt Disney's first big character before Mickey.

Rounding out the bunch is Core Keeper on PS4 and PS5, a 1-8 player mining sandbox adventure where you can "harvest relics and resources, craft advanced tools, build your base, and explore a dynamically evolving world waiting to be unearthed."

Core Keeper is getting a big Void & Voltage Update (and a Switch 2 release!) on January 28, 2026, so this is a great time to jump aboard. The update includes a new biome called Breaker's Reach, a new boss named S.A.H.A.B.A.R., an Advanced Automation Table, and much more.

