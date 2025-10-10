Lebanon and Syria commit to a stronger partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanon and Syria announced on Friday the opening of a new chapter in their relations, nearly 10 months after the ousting of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

This marks an attempt to move away from decades of tense ties, characterized by political domination and military interference, toward building a strong political and economic partnership, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, the first high-ranking Syrian official to visit Lebanon since Assad was overthrown by rebel insurgents in December, said a historic, political and economic opportunity exists to transform the Lebanese-Syrian relationship from "a tense, security-based one into a strong political and economic partnership" that benefits both countries. "We look forward to turning the page on the past because we want to build the future," al-Shibani said, reaffirming his country's respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and its commitment to establishing strong bilateral relations.

