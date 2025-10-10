Yandex metrika counter

Lebanon and Syria commit to a stronger partnership

  • World
  • Share
Lebanon and Syria commit to a stronger partnership
Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA

Lebanon and Syria announced on Friday the opening of a new chapter in their relations, nearly 10 months after the ousting of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

This marks an attempt to move away from decades of tense ties, characterized by political domination and military interference, toward building a strong political and economic partnership, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      