Lebanon increases checks on Iraq flights over Hezbollah fund transfer concerns
Lebanese officials at Beirut airport have reportedly implemented increased security measures on flights arriving from Iraq, conducting thorough inspections as a precaution to prevent the potential transfer of funds to Hezbollah.
The new reported measures closely resemble those already in place for flights arriving from Iran, according to Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awasat.
While Lebanese authorities described the checks as "routine procedures" similar to those applied to flights from "other countries", an airport security source revealed that "additional" screening protocols were in effect for all flights from Baghdad.
These additional measures were being applied to all passengers, luggage, and cargo arriving on flights from Iraq, an official said.
"These measures are not intended to harass or inconvenience travellers but are necessary given the recent war in Lebanon and Lebanon's commitment to security protocols agreed upon with the United States," the official added.
The steps, according to authorities, are "preventative measures" against turning Lebanon's only international airport, the Rafic Hariri International Airport, into a potential target of Israeli attacks.