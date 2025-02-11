Lebanon increases checks on Iraq flights over Hezbollah fund transfer concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanese officials at Beirut airport have reportedly implemented increased security measures on flights arriving from Iraq, conducting thorough inspections as a precaution to prevent the potential transfer of funds to Hezbollah.

The new reported measures closely resemble those already in place for flights arriving from Iran, according to Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awasat.

While Lebanese authorities described the checks as "routine procedures" similar to those applied to flights from "other countries", an airport security source revealed that "additional" screening protocols were in effect for all flights from Baghdad.

These additional measures were being applied to all passengers, luggage, and cargo arriving on flights from Iraq, an official said.

"These measures are not intended to harass or inconvenience travellers but are necessary given the recent war in Lebanon and Lebanon's commitment to security protocols agreed upon with the United States," the official added.

The steps, according to authorities, are "preventative measures" against turning Lebanon's only international airport, the Rafic Hariri International Airport, into a potential target of Israeli attacks.

Most international airlines had suspended flights to and from Lebanon during Israel's latest war on the country, citing security risks. Lebanon's own carrier, the Middle East Airlines (MEA), along with Iranian and Iraqi airlines, had continued operating until they were directly threatened by Israel. Israel issued warnings to Iranian and Iraqi airlines and had cautioned them against landing in Beirut, alleging that they were transferring weapons and funds to Hezbollah. Both airlines initially complied with these warnings before resuming flights following the ceasefire agreement on 27 November. Since then, Iraqi and Lebanese airlines have been operating three to five daily flights between Baghdad and Beirut. On Monday, Beirut airport's flight schedule showed that Iraqi Airways had cancelled one of its scheduled flights from Baghdad. Airport sources suggested that the cancellation was either in protest against the intensified security measures or due to logistical reasons. The latest move comes as Lebanon prepares to receive tens of thousands of visitors from Iraq for the funeral of Hezbollah's former leader Hassan Nasrallah on 23 February. It also comes after, an Iranian commercial plane underwent last month rigorous security checks at the Beirut airport after it was suspected that it was transporting money to Hezbollah. The security services searched diplomatic bags and goods as well. Tehran called the incident a "misunderstanding".

