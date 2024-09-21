Liberation Front: France continues colonial repression
The International Liberation Front has issued a statement denouncing France's colonial violence.The killing of two young Kanak men from the village of Saint-Louis tragically highlights the situation in Kanaky. The French state, betraying the promises made in the Noumea and Matignon agreements, continues to uphold its colonial regime under the pretext of maintaining public order. It insists on addressing the issues of numerous indigenous peoples under colonial rule through violent means.
Today, the target is a people persistently denied their right to self-determination and who remain decolonized. The international community cannot remain silent in the face of this systemic and institutional violence. It is their duty to pressure France, demand that it respect international law, and call for the immediate end to the brutal repression carried out by its forces.
In Martinique , the situation is equally bleak. The economic and social justice rights of the people are being viciously suppressed. This state repression, aimed at silencing the people’s demands, is part of the colonial mindset. We strongly condemn this.
The International Liberation Front stands in unwavering solidarity with all victims of colonialism in Kanaky, Martinique, and across the world. Our fight is for justice, freedom, liberation, and the dignity of our people. We will remain committed to this cause until colonialism is eradicated and our peoples can finally thrive in freedom, peace, and sovereignty.
Seventeen political movements from territories under French colonial rule have joined this statement.
It’s worth recalling that in July of this year, leaders of political parties and movements fighting for independence from French colonies held their First Congress in Baku, where they founded the Front for the Liberation of French Colonies.