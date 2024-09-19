French police operation claims two lives in New Caledonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

French security forces in New Caledonia killed two men during an overnight operation, bringing the total death toll to 13 amid ongoing unrest in the French Pacific territory, the public prosecutor has announced.

Clashes once again erupted between French police and civilians in Saint Louis, a heartland of the independence movement just south of the capital Noumea, News.Az reports, citing French media. Public prosecutor Yves Dupas claimed that security forces on an observation mission fired two shots after being "directly threatened by a group of armed individuals.""We’re not terrorists, we’re not in a state of war," said a local mother as security forces continued operations in the village. The French police have intensified their efforts, actively searching for about a dozen locals suspected of being involved in attacks on security personnel, according to authorities.The unrest began in mid-May, triggered by plans to alter the electoral roll, which Kanak leaders claim would erode their political power and cement their status as a permanent minority. As fears of disenfranchisement grew, roads were barricaded, and incidents of looting and arson targeted businesses, public buildings, and vehicles. The escalating violence forced Paris to deploy thousands of troops and police to the region.

News.Az