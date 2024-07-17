Local media silence hampers Martinique's fight against corruption and legal injustices - EXCLUSIVE
By Ulviyya Salmanli
In a determined effort to attract international attention and support for their cause against French colonialism, political parties and independence movement leaders from Martinique have taken significant steps. They face substantial challenges, including local corruption and legal discrepancies that undermine their rights as French citizens.
Responding to a question from News.Az correspondent, Maurice elaborated on the measures taken to garner international support. "We have to travel, meet people, and make them understand the importance of respecting our rights," he explained.
Despite reaching out to numerous French journalists with evidence of corruption and legal issues, Maurice reported that his efforts have been met with consistent refusal to cover these stories.
The Martinique Liberation Party continues to push for greater recognition and support from the international community, emphasizing the urgent need for transparency and justice in their fight against colonial rule.