+ ↺ − 16 px

By Ulviyya Salmanli



In a determined effort to attract international attention and support for their cause against French colonialism, political parties and independence movement leaders from Martinique have taken significant steps. They face substantial challenges, including local corruption and legal discrepancies that undermine their rights as French citizens.



Local journalists in Martinique often shy away from addressing these critical issues. According to Arnaud Ingargiola Maurice of the Martinique Liberation Party, the local media's silence on corruption and legal injustices is a major obstacle. "Journalists here avoid discussing the massive problems we face, such as corruption and laws that don't align with French law. We are French, yet our rights are not respected," Maurice stated.Responding to a question from News.Az correspondent, Maurice elaborated on the measures taken to garner international support. "We have to travel, meet people, and make them understand the importance of respecting our rights," he explained.Despite reaching out to numerous French journalists with evidence of corruption and legal issues, Maurice reported that his efforts have been met with consistent refusal to cover these stories.The Martinique Liberation Party continues to push for greater recognition and support from the international community, emphasizing the urgent need for transparency and justice in their fight against colonial rule.

News.Az