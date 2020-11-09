Liberation of Shusha is de facto Victory Day in Karabakh war - Russian analyst

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are several reasons proving that liberation of Shusha city, sacred for all Azerbaijanis, by the Azerbaijani army from occupation is the Victory Day in the Second Karabakh War, Deputy Director General of the Russian information-analytical agency "Vestnik Kavkaza" Andrey Petrov told News.Az.

"Firstly, control over Shusha allows the Azerbaijani Army to cut off the supply of occupation forces in Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, Aghdam, Askeran and Aghdara by 100%, because the northern road to them has long been blocked and the southern road is de-occupied all the way to the border with Armenia. Without reinforcements, ammunition and food, the invaders of Karabakh will only have to surrender.

Second, the occupation of Kelbajar and Lachin has lost its meaning - why keep them if Nagorno-Karabakh is lost for the aggressor country?

Thirdly, the battle for Shusha demonstrated the absolute superiority of the Azerbaijani Army: the fortress was built at the most favorable height for defense, which is very difficult to approach for an assault - and yet it was taken, that is, the occupation troops lost the battle even in the best conditions."

The analyst also added that this is the case when defeat in battle means defeat in war.

"The occupiers can no longer try to persuade even themselves that they are able to hold on to any seized land. Their expulsion from Shusha is also a huge blow to the morale of Armenian soldiers and officers, who now have no illusions about the balance of forces on the battlefield and how the Azerbaijani Army can fight on their land.

At the same time, the liberation of Shusha should raise a question inside Armenia to the Armenian leadership, why was the death of such a number of citizens needed if it was in vain and the occupation army was unable to hold even the most hard-to-reach fortress in Karabakh? Why was it necessary to have a 30-year-long company for delaying the conflict resolution if it only resulted in Armenia being shut down from all economic processes in the region and stopped developing? The ideologists of the occupation did not achieve a single goal, but killed thousands of Armenian citizens on the way to their failure."

А. Petrov believes that although the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not over - not all territories have been liberated yet, the forcibly displaced persons have just started to return to their native lands (which have yet to be restored after 30 years of devastation), and after 100% deoccupation there will remain the issue of Armenian armed forces attacks across the border - but the liberation of Shusha closed the question of how the Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia will end: "Today, both sides of the conflict know that the war will end with the restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

