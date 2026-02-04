Libya launches probe into killing of Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prosecutors in Libya said on Wednesday they are investigating the killing of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the country’s long-time ruler.

“The victim died from gunshot wounds,” Libyan prosecutors said, adding that efforts are under way to identify those responsible for the shooting, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Saif al-Islam, 53, who was once widely regarded as his father’s heir apparent, was killed during what his office described as a “direct confrontation” with four unidentified gunmen who broke into his home in the city of Zintan.

However, conflicting accounts have emerged about the circumstances of his death. His sister told Libyan television that Saif al-Islam died near Libya’s border with Algeria.

His lawyer told the AFP news agency that a “four-man commando” unit carried out an assassination at his home in Zintan, though it remains unclear who was behind the attack.

The public prosecutor’s office said forensic experts have been dispatched to Zintan, in northwestern Libya, to carry out investigations into the killing.

Saif al-Islam was long considered one of the most influential and feared figures in Libya after his father, Muammar Gaddafi, who ruled the country from 1969 until he was overthrown and killed during the 2011 uprising.

News.Az