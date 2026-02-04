Saif al-Islam Gaddafi reportedly killed in Libya

Lawyer Khaled al-Zaidi and adviser Abdullah Osman said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening. Local media reports claim the attack took place at Gaddafi’s residence and was carried out by four unidentified individuals. According to those reports, surveillance cameras at the property were disabled before the incident, though these details have not been independently verified, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Libya’s Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into the case, local media said, as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported killing.

At the same time, the 444 Combat Brigade, a prominent armed group operating in western Libya, has denied any involvement, describing accusations linking it to the incident as false.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi remained a controversial figure in Libya’s post-2011 political landscape. Following the fall of his father’s government, he was detained by militia forces in Zintan for several years before being released. In later years, he attempted to re-enter Libyan politics, positioning himself as a potential unifying figure in a country still divided by rival administrations and armed factions.

The reported killing, if confirmed, could have political and security implications in Libya, where internal rivalries and fragmented authority structures continue to shape the country’s stability.

So far, Libyan authorities have not issued an official statement confirming the death, and key details, including the identity of the attackers and the motive, remain unclear. Investigators are expected to review security footage, witness statements and forensic evidence as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The development comes amid continued instability in Libya, where political tensions and competing power centers remain unresolved despite multiple international mediation efforts.

Further updates are expected as official investigations progress and authorities release verified information.