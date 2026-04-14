Libya launches trial of new gas pipeline to boost exports

The pipeline, which links the Intisar A/103 field to the Brega gas distribution network, is designed to recover around 150 million cubic feet of gas per day that was previously flared. Officials say the project will improve domestic supply and free up additional volumes for export, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Libya, a member of OPEC and Africa’s second-largest oil producer, has struggled for years to expand output due to political instability and infrastructure disruption following the 2011 uprising.

The new 42-inch pipeline stretches about 130 kilometers and is expected to reduce operational inefficiencies caused by pressure imbalances that previously forced some fields to shut down.

The NOC has recently stepped up efforts to attract foreign investment, announcing new oil and gas discoveries and launching its first exploration licensing round since 2007. The broader strategy aims to raise gas production to 1 billion standard cubic feet per day and increase exports to Europe in the coming years.

Libya holds an estimated 80 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, but export capacity through the Greenstream pipeline to Italy remains limited.

The latest development signals a renewed push by Libya to stabilize its energy sector and position itself as a stronger supplier in regional gas markets.