Lithuania accuses Russia of rail blockade lies

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte has said Russian claims of a rail blockade of its territorial outpost in Kaliningrad are a lie, News.az reports.

Kaliningrad is on the Baltic Sea and uses a rail link to Russia via Lithuania for passengers and freight.

When Lithuania banned the transit of steel and other ferrous metals under EU sanctions last Saturday, Russia threatened to respond.

The Kremlin condemned the sanctions as illegal and unacceptable.

Ms Simonyte explained that passengers were still able to travel freely across Lithuanian territory from Russia to Kaliningrad and only about 1% of Russian freight was affected.

One senior diplomat in Brussels said that Russian talk of a blockade was disinformation and completely untrue.

