Lithuania announces additional funds to boost defense

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday allocated an additional 7 million euros for priority projects aimed at enhancing the national defense system.

These funds will be directed to the Defense Ministry to support military mobility projects, enhance military and civilian infrastructure for NATO allies stationed in Lithuania, and other initiatives aimed at bolstering defense capabilities, News.Az reports citing Lithuanian media According to the Defense Ministry, the funds are sourced from interest earned by the ministry and the Defense Materiel Agency on money held in commercial bank accounts.This allocation follows an additional 136 million euros provided by the government at the end of June, bringing Lithuania's national defense financing to 3.03 percent of GDP for the year.Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė indicated last week that national defense funding might be further increased this year based on the Defense Ministry's needs.

