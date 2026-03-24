Digital economy drives Asia’s sustainable growth

The report highlights how countries in the region are leveraging digital technologies to enhance economic competitiveness and resilience, adapting diverse economic structures into more integrated and future oriented growth models, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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It notes that Asia’s digital economy reached an estimated 27 trillion U.S. dollars by 2025, accounting for around 46 percent of the region’s GDP, underscoring its growing role as a key driver of economic expansion.

Artificial intelligence is playing a central role in this transformation, with widespread adoption across industries boosting productivity, supporting small and medium sized enterprises, and contributing to job creation and improved public services.

The report also emphasizes the rise of green digital technologies, which are accelerating low carbon transitions through smart manufacturing and energy efficient industrial systems across the Asia Pacific region.

The findings were published ahead of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026, which is taking place from March 24 to 27 in China’s Hainan Province under the theme of shaping a shared future through new cooperation and innovation.