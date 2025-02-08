Lithuania cuts Russian power grid ties as Baltics prepare to link with EU

Latvia and Estonia are expected to follow suit by 0700 GMT on Saturday and, subject to last-minute tests, the three countries will synchronise with the EU's grid on Sunday after operating on their own in the meantime.

"We have disconnected," a spokesperson for Lithuanian grid operator Litgrid said.

Plans for the Baltics to decouple from the grid of their former Soviet imperial overlord, debated for decades, gained momentum following Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The grid was the final remaining link to Russia for the three countries, which reemerged as independent nations after the fall of the Soviet Union, and joined the European Union and NATO in 2004.