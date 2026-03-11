Canal+ partners with Google to boost AI-driven video production

+ ↺ − 16 px

French media group Canal+ announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to deploy generative artificial intelligence across its production operations and streaming platform, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deal will give Canal+ access to Google’s Veo 3 AI, enabling production teams to pre-visualize scenes before filming or recreate historical moments from a single archival photo. The tools will also be available to production companies working on Canal+-supported films.

In addition, Canal+ will use AI to index its entire content library and improve personalized recommendations on the Canal+ App. The rollout will cover European and African markets, with deployment beginning in June 2026.

The partnership includes strong intellectual property protections, ensuring that Canal+ retains full rights and ownership of its creative assets. Canal+ aims to leverage AI technology to compete with global streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, with a subscriber target of up to 100 million by 2030.

