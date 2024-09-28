Lithuania supplies small arms ammunition to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense has delivered a shipment of small arms ammunition to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The defense ministry said that the new batch of aid had also included logistics, computers, and other equipment.Lithuania showed the contents of one of the trucks, which was packed with boxes of 7.62×39mm ammunition.Ukraine’s army uses two main calibers for automatic small arms: 5.45×39, 7.62×39, and 5.56×45.Lithuania, in response to Ukraine’s requests, has already supplied 155mm ammunition, M577 armored vehicles, M113 armored vehicles, and drone countermeasures this year.Deliveries of equipment and warm clothing sets necessary for the winter season, anti-tank grenade launchers, various ammunition, remote detonation systems, generators, forklifts, trailers, cots and other supplies have been completed as well.Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth more than €683 million. Lithuania’s overall support for Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded one billion euros.

News.Az