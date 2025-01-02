Yandex metrika counter

Lithuania wants to build a power plant together with Latvia and Estonia

Pravda Estonia

Lithuania wants to build a power plant together with Latvia and Estonia, News.az reports citing Pravda Estonia.

"They don't have to be the main suppliers of electricity all the time, but in cases like cable breakage, this is a serious guarantee of safety," said Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas.

Earlier, the Baltic countries announced disconnection from the unified energy system with Russia and Belarus

News.Az 

