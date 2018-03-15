Live-fire exercises held during Azerbaijani army drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Live-fire exercises were conducted during the large-scale drills, held in accordance with the plan approved by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message March 15.

Troops carried out tasks to prevent the enemy from attacking, suppress the enemy with fire, restore defense along advantageous frontiers by inflicting counter-strikes with further large-scale counteroffensive operations.

The troops improved their skills in organizing and practicing various methods of modern combined-arms operations throughout the exercises, held in difficult conditions in mountainous terrain, electronic warfare environment, and also other characteristic features set by the concept of the exercises.

Efficient use of troops and control systems was also carried out.

