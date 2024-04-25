Liverpool lose at Everton in derby, hurting their English Premier League title hopes

Liverpool's English Premier League title hopes suffered a huge blow after a 2-0 loss at Everton in Wednesday's Merseyside derby, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite scored the opener in the 27th minute at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, an Everton forward, scored a header after a corner kick to double the gap in the second half and cement the derby win.

The Toffees secured their first derby win over the Reds at Goodison Park since 2010.

Liverpool are on 74 points in 34 matches to be second in the league table. Leaders Arsenal have 77 points after they hammered Chelsea 5-0 in a London derby on Tuesday.

Third-place Manchester City have 73 points, but they have two games in hand.

Arsenal will visit Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby on Sunday, a key game for the leaders.

In the next fixture, Liverpool will be in London to play against West Ham United on Saturday. Defending champions Man City will play at Brighton on Thursday.

