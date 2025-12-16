Liverpool parade car attack: Driver jailed 21-and-a-half years

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man who ploughed his car into crowds celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League victory in May, injuring 134 people including eight children, was sentenced to 21-and-a-half years in prison.

Paul Doyle, 54, admitted 31 charges, including grievous bodily harm with intent, after deliberately driving into fans in a city centre parade. Prosecutors described him as “a man in a rage” who caused mass injuries and panic in a crowd of about one million spectators, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Victims, including Ukrainian refugee Anna Bilonozhenko, reported lasting physical and psychological trauma. The attack lasted just 77 seconds but left long-term scars for many attendees.

