Man pleads guilty over car incident at Liverpool title parade

A British man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the incident in which a car drove into a crowd of Liverpool football fans during the club’s Premier League title victory parade in May.

Paul Doyle, 53, became emotional and sobbed in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court as he changed his pleas to guilty, after previously denying the charges in September, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Further details on the charges and sentencing are expected at a later hearing.

News.Az