Lockheed Martin raises 2025 forecast on strong defense demand
Lockheed Martin boosted its 2025 revenue and profit outlook on Tuesday, citing strong demand for fighter jets, munitions, and other defense systems amid escalating global tensions.
The company’s third-quarter revenue rose 8.8% to $18.61 billion, with profit per share of $6.95, driven by an 11.9% increase in aeronautics sales to $7.26 billion. Key contracts include a $12.5 billion Pentagon deal for 296 F-35 jets, an $11 billion navy helicopter contract, and nearly $10 billion in Patriot missile orders, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Lockheed now expects 2025 profit of $22.15–$22.35 per share, up from previous guidance of $21.70–$22.00. Its sales forecast was also raised at the lower end to $74.25 billion, while the upper end remains $74.75 billion.
Shares initially jumped 3.5% in premarket trading before settling near previous levels. The results reflect rising U.S. and allied defense spending amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and Middle East tensions.