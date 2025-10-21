Lockheed Martin raises 2025 forecast on strong defense demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lockheed Martin boosted its 2025 revenue and profit outlook on Tuesday, citing strong demand for fighter jets, munitions, and other defense systems amid escalating global tensions.

The company’s third-quarter revenue rose 8.8% to $18.61 billion, with profit per share of $6.95, driven by an 11.9% increase in aeronautics sales to $7.26 billion. Key contracts include a $12.5 billion Pentagon deal for 296 F-35 jets, an $11 billion navy helicopter contract, and nearly $10 billion in Patriot missile orders, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lockheed now expects 2025 profit of $22.15–$22.35 per share, up from previous guidance of $21.70–$22.00. Its sales forecast was also raised at the lower end to $74.25 billion, while the upper end remains $74.75 billion.

Shares initially jumped 3.5% in premarket trading before settling near previous levels. The results reflect rising U.S. and allied defense spending amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and Middle East tensions.

