London stabbing attack leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalized

The scene in Southwark, south London, Monday, July 28, 2025, where four people were stabbed earlier today. (James ManningPA via AP)

Two people have been killed and two others hospitalized, including the suspected attacker, following a stabbing at a business premises in the Southwark area of central London on Monday.

According to the Metropolitan Police, a 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 27-year-old man died later in hospital due to his injuries. Another man, in his 30s, was also injured and is currently hospitalized but expected to recover, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The suspect, who is also in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in critical condition. Authorities have not released the names of the victims or the suspect.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond confirmed the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and police have not yet disclosed the name of the business where the stabbings took place.

Emergency services cordoned off the area on Monday afternoon as forensic teams investigated the scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information or witnesses to come forward as investigations continue.

News.Az