L’Oreal raises stake in Galderma to 20%

French cosmetics giant L’Oreal has increased its stake in dermatology company Galderma to 20%, acquiring an additional 10% share, the Swiss firm announced on Monday.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, further strengthening L’Oreal’s presence in the dermatology and skincare sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

