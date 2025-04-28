Los Angeles-bound United flight returns to Newark after mid-air mechanical issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

A United Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to return to Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday after a mechanical issue was detected mid-flight.

United Flight 1321 departed the airport around noon Monday bound for Los Angeles, California, according to flight data, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A mechanical issue was detected around 12:45 p.m., prompting a return to Newark, according to an airline spokesperson.

The plane landed safely at Newark around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported on board.

United Flight 1321 returned safely to Newark Liberty International Airport to address a possible mechanical issue," the airline said in an emailed statement. “We have arranged for a different aircraft to take our customers to Los Angeles this afternoon.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was notified of the incident and was investigating. Neither the airline nor the FAA immediately replied to questions about whether the mechanical issue was observed during takeoff or while the plane was in flight.

News.Az