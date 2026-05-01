China's Geely eyes US market entry amid Ford tech talks

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Chinese automaker Geely is exploring the possibility of entering the US market while also holding discussions with Ford on potential technological cooperation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, the company is not planning an immediate launch, and a final decision is expected by 2029.

According to the report, American consumers have already shown interest in Geely vehicles. At the CES 2026 trade show, the brand’s models reportedly attracted significant attention from visitors. Despite this, major obstacles remain for any US market entry.

High import tariffs and restrictions related to digital systems and connected vehicle services are described as key challenges. These factors are making direct entry under the Geely brand significantly more complicated.

If current barriers remain in place, Geely may need to pursue alternative strategies. These could include establishing local vehicle assembly in the United States, adapting software systems for regulatory requirements, and sourcing components from outside China.

An additional factor is the position of US automakers. While rhetoric has become somewhat more moderate, Ford continues to prioritize support for the domestic automotive industry. Even so, discussions between the two companies are already underway, including the possibility of using Geely platforms in future models.

Geely already has an indirect presence in North America through its ownership of Volvo and Polestar, which provides the company with experience operating in the region. However, a direct market entry under the Geely brand remains significantly more complex.

Overall, Geely’s potential entry into the US market is being framed as a long-term strategic goal rather than an immediate expansion. Analysts note that barriers remain high, and without localisation efforts, implementation is unlikely in the near term. Still, ongoing talks with Ford suggest both sides are open to identifying mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities.

News.Az