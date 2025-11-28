Yandex metrika counter

Louvre hikes ticket prices for non-EU tourists

The Louvre Museum in Paris will raise ticket prices by 45% for visitors from outside the EU and the European Economic Area starting January 14, pushing entry fees to 32 euros. The move aims to help fund major renovations after last month’s daylight theft of $102 million in crown jewels exposed serious security weaknesses at the world’s most visited museum.

Nearly nine million people visited the Louvre last year, most of them foreign tourists. The higher ticket price is expected to generate an extra 15–20 million euros annually, supporting a six-year renovation plan and upgrades such as 100 new external security cameras by 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Louvre has also partially closed one of its wings due to structural issues identified in November. Other major French heritage sites — including Versailles, Sainte-Chapelle, the Paris Opera House and Chambord Chateau — are also expected to raise admission prices next year.

Police have arrested the suspected burglars, though the stolen jewels have not been recovered.

 
 
 

