Lt. Gen. Krivonozhko named new commander of Ukraine’s Air Force

Vladimir Zelensky has named Lieutenant General Anatoly Krivonozhko as the new commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, News.Az informs via TASS.

"Today, I appointed Lieutenant General Anatoly Krivonozhko commander of the Ukrainian army’s Air Force," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Krivonozhka has been acting Air Force commander since late August 2024, after his predecessor, Nikolay Oleshchuk was dismissed from this post following the loss of an F-16 fighter jet. According to lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya, the jet was shot down by the Ukrainians by mistake.

