Lukashenko congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential elections.

APA reports that the press service of the Belarusian president spread information about this.

The congratulatory letter says: "The voting results confirmed the high solidarity of the voters with the consistently conducted course for the construction of a strong and prosperous Azerbaijan. I am convinced that your activity at the responsible post of the head of state will ensure further strengthening of the country's economic power and its international influence and will promote the all-round development of friendly Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations."

Alexander Lukashenko also wished Ilham Aliyev good health, happiness, inexhaustible energy and success in implementing the plans.

News.Az

News.Az