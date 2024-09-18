Lukashenko warns attack on Belarus could spark World War III

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has warned that an attack on his country would trigger a third world war.

Speaking at a patriotic forum in Minsk, recalled that large wars and conflicts had always rolled over Belarus’ territory, News.Az reports, citing BelTA. “We’ve been through all of that. Because we live in the epicenter at the crossroads of all ways,” he noted.“History is repeating itself. But I simply want to warn our adversaries, our competitors in this regard. And those, who don’t understand it yet. You must not do it! It will benefit neither the European region nor the entire planet. Mark my words: an attack against Belarus will trigger World War Three,” the Belarusian leader stressed. “This is why neither Ukrainians, nor Russians, they understand it perfectly well, nor Americans, who want to sit it out across the ocean, must do it.”“These are serious matters. But it doesn’t mean that you and those outside this hall should get nervous and worry. We will do everything to avoid wars in our land during the time of our generation and during the time of your generation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed. “We, the elder generation, are intent on passing on the peaceful, beautiful, and decent land where you will be able to live and raise kids to you.”

News.Az