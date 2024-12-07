Macron brings Trump, Ukraine's Zelenskiy together ahead of Notre-Dame ceremony
Reuters
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy met for talks in Paris on Saturday, brought together by a grand ceremony later in the day marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, News.az reports citing Reuters.
Macron convened the trilateral meeting as he hosts leaders for the evening event to celebrate the cathedral's restoration five years after it was ravaged by fire.
President Zelenskiy and European leaders have been concerned that Trump could withdraw U.S. military aid to Ukraine at a crucial juncture in its battle to repel Russia.
Trump, returning to the world stage before he takes office next month, gave Zelenskiy a firm handshake and patted him on the back, before Macron stood between them to pose for photos.
Trump was on his first trip overseas since winning the presidential election a month ago and the visit to Paris was seen as offering Macron an early opportunity to play the role of mediator between Europe and the incoming president, a role the French leader has relished in the past.
